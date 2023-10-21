UAC teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb

Week 8 UAC Results

Gardner-Webb 35 Eastern Kentucky 32

  • Pregame Favorite: Eastern Kentucky (-3.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen King (14-for-18, 185 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jayden Brown (15 ATT, 142 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Ephraim Floyd (4 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Passing: Parker McKinney (24-for-39, 213 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Braedon Sloan (14 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jalen Burbage (6 TAR, 6 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Gardner-WebbEastern Kentucky
445Total Yards369
190Passing Yards213
255Rushing Yards156
4Turnovers3

Next Week's UAC Games

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Eccles Coliseum
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Fortera Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Utah Tech Trailblazers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Greater Zion Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

