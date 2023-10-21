The Chicago Blackhawks, Taylor Hall among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Does a wager on Hall interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Taylor Hall vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Hall Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Hall has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 12:57 on the ice per game.

Through four games this season, Hall has yet to score a goal.

In one of four games this season, Hall has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Hall has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Hall's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Hall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hall Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +11 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 4 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

