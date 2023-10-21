For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Seth Jones a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

