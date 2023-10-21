When the Ohio State Buckeyes play the Penn State Nittany Lions at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Buckeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45.5) Ohio State 26, Penn State 22

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Penn State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Buckeyes have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Buckeyes are 3-2-1 this year.

In games they were favored in by 4.5 points or more so far this season, the Ohio State went 3-2 against the spread.

One Buckeyes game (out of six) has gone over the point total this year.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 57.7, 12.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions have gone 5-0-0 ATS this year.

In the Nittany Lions' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

The average point total for Penn State this season is 1.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 36 9.7 45 11.3 27 8 Penn State 44.3 8 48.8 5.5 35.5 13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.