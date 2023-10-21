For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Foligno a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Foligno scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

