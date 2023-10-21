The Montana State Bobcats (5-1) will meet a fellow Big Sky opponent, the Sacramento State Hornets (5-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Hornet Stadium. The Hornets are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Montana State vs. Sacramento State matchup.

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Hornet Stadium

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Montana State Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM Montana State (-10.5) 59.5 -500 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Montana State (-10.5) 59.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Montana State vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

Montana State has won two games against the spread this season.

Sacramento State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

