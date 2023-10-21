On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle 2022-23 stats and insights

Entwistle scored in four of 66 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 8.0% of them.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The Golden Knights secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

