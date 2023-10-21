Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) on the road on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Golden Knights 3, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- This season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.
- Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned four points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|5th
|3.8
|Goals Scored
|2.2
|27th
|3rd
|1.6
|Goals Allowed
|2.6
|10th
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|27.2
|26th
|12th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|37
|31st
|11th
|23.53%
|Power Play %
|4.55%
|29th
|8th
|92.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|92.31%
|8th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.