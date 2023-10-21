Chandler Stephenson is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks play at United Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Seth Jones has scored three total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has zero goals and three assists.

Jones Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 at Bruins Oct. 11 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 10 0 1 1 2

Tyler Johnson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Tyler Johnson has posted three goals on the season, chipping in zero assists.

Johnson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 1 0 1 1 at Canadiens Oct. 14 2 0 2 5 at Bruins Oct. 11 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 10 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Stephenson, who has scored six points in five games (two goals and four assists).

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 2 3 1 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 1 1 2 2

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

William Karlsson has picked up five points (1.0 per game), scoring one goal and adding four assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Oct. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Oct. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 10 0 0 0 1

