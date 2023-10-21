Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights on October 21, 2023
Chandler Stephenson is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Chicago Blackhawks play at United Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Seth Jones Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Seth Jones has scored three total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has zero goals and three assists.
Jones Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
Tyler Johnson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Tyler Johnson has posted three goals on the season, chipping in zero assists.
Johnson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Bruins
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Stephenson, who has scored six points in five games (two goals and four assists).
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|1
|1
|2
|2
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
William Karlsson has picked up five points (1.0 per game), scoring one goal and adding four assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Oct. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
