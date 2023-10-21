The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0, on a five-game winning streak) hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-3) at United Center. The matchup on Saturday, October 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Favorite Underdog Total Spread
Golden Knights (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

  • This season the Blackhawks have won two of the five games in which they've been an underdog.
  • Chicago has entered four games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.
  • The Blackhawks have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Chicago and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals once this season.

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank)
19 (2nd) Goals 11 (17th)
8 (5th) Goals Allowed 13 (19th)
4 (8th) Power Play Goals 1 (24th)
1 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 1 (4th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

  • The Blackhawks have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (11 total goals, 2.2 per game).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 13 total, which ranks 19th among league teams.
  • Their -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

