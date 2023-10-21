How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, October 21, with the Golden Knights having won five consecutive games.
Watch along on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS as the Golden Knights try to defeat the Blackhawks.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 13 total goals this season (2.6 per game), 19th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have 11 goals this season (2.2 per game), 17th in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up only 12 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged just 2.2 goals per game (11 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|-
|Seth Jones
|5
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|-
|Connor Bedard
|5
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|32.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|30%
|Tyler Johnson
|5
|3
|0
|3
|1
|2
|23.1%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding eight total goals (just 1.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up only eight goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 19 goals over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|5
|2
|4
|6
|0
|1
|59.1%
|William Karlsson
|5
|1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|61.2%
|Mark Stone
|5
|0
|5
|5
|4
|12
|-
|Shea Theodore
|5
|1
|4
|5
|4
|4
|-
|Jack Eichel
|5
|3
|2
|5
|6
|7
|40.5%
