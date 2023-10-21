The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3) will face each other in a clash of SEC foes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Arkansas vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Arkansas vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arkansas 33, Mississippi State 23

Arkansas 33, Mississippi State 23 Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Mississippi State has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Bulldogs have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +210 on the moneyline.

The Razorbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas (-6.5)



Arkansas (-6.5) Against the spread, Arkansas is 3-3-0 this season.

In 2023, the Razorbacks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Mississippi State has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Arkansas and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 47.5 points three times this season.

Every game featuring Mississippi State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.1 points per game, 12.6 points more than the total of 47.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 53 54.2 Implied Total AVG 35.5 35.3 35.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 0-3-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 55 47.5 Implied Total AVG 35 36.6 27 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.