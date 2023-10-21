The Chicago Blackhawks, Andreas Athanasiou among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at United Center. Looking to bet on Athanasiou's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Andreas Athanasiou vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Athanasiou Season Stats Insights

Athanasiou has averaged 13:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Athanasiou has yet to score a goal through five games this year.

In two of five games this season Athanasiou has registered a point, including one game with multiple points.

In two of five games this year, Athanasiou has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Athanasiou's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Athanasiou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Athanasiou Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded eight goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 5 Games 3 3 Points 0 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

