In the game between the Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Falcons to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Air Force vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Air Force (-9.5) Over (33.5) Air Force 35, Navy 15

Week 8 Predictions

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the spread, the Falcons are 3-1-0 this season.

Air Force has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

All four of the Falcons' games have hit the over this season.

Air Force games average 43.8 total points per game this season, 10.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Midshipmen based on the moneyline is 25.6%.

The Midshipmen are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, the Midshipmen are 1-1 against the spread.

In theMidshipmen's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

The average point total for Navy this season is 17.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Falcons vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 37.0 14.7 41.0 16.3 45.0 20.0 Navy 20.3 23.0 27.0 22.7 19.0 14.0

