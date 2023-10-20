Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sheboygan County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sheboygan County, Wisconsin has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sheboygan County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Sheboygan North High School at Marquette University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oostburg High School at Horicon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Horicon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
