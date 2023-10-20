Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in La Crosse County, Wisconsin this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Wisconsin This Week

La Crosse County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Adams-Friendship High School at West Salem High School