Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Grant County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Grant County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Cuba City High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.