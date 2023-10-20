Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Adams County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Adams County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Adams-Friendship High School at West Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: West Salem, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
