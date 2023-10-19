Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Johnson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:46 per game on the ice, is 0.

Johnson has recorded two games with a goal scored this season though four games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has registered a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

Through four games this year, Johnson has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 4 Games 3 3 Points 2 3 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

