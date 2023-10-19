The Chicago Blackhawks, including Ryan Donato, will be in action Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to bet on Donato's props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Donato vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Donato Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Donato has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:24 on the ice per game.

In one of four games this season, Donato has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in four contests Donato has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In one of four games this season, Donato has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Donato's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Donato has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Donato Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 4 Games 10 2 Points 1 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

