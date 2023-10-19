Game 4 of the ALCS will feature the Texas Rangers playing host to the Houston Astros. The Rangers will hope to extend their series lead and move closer to the World Series when action gets underway on Thursday starting at 8:03 PM ET on Fox Sports 1, live from Globe Life Field. Andrew Heaney is expected to start for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Houston has scored 827 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

Astros pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 147 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Heaney is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Heaney is looking to secure his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had 14 appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Urquidy (3-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Urquidy has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers - Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers - Away - -

