Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ozaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Ozaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
New Berlin Eisenhower High School at Port Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 AM CT on October 19
- Location: Port Washington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pulaski High School at Homestead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mequon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.