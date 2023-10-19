Lukas Reichel Game Preview: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche - October 19
The Chicago Blackhawks, including Lukas Reichel, are in action Thursday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Reichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Lukas Reichel vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)
Reichel Season Stats Insights
- Reichel has averaged 14:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).
- Reichel has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.
- Reichel has not recorded a point through four games this season.
- Reichel has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.
- The implied probability that Reichel goes over his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.
- Reichel has an implied probability of 23.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Reichel Stats vs. the Avalanche in 2022-23
- The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|4
|Games
|2
|0
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
