Christian Kirk against the New Orleans Saints pass defense and Lonnie Johnson Jr. is a matchup to watch in Week 7, when the Jaguars meet the Saints at Caesars Superdome. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Saints 51 8.5 23 77 7.40

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Christian Kirk vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk's 384 receiving yards (64 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 catches on 49 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville has been one of the most effective offenses in the NFL, ranking 10th in the NFL by generating 223.8 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 6.3 passing yards per attempt.

The Jaguars' offense has been clicking this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 23.7 points per contest. In terms of yards, the team ranks 12th with 2,024 total yards (337.3 per game).

Jacksonville averages 35.5 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 12th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Jaguars have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 18 times (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Lonnie Johnson Jr. & the Saints' Defense

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has two passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards conceded, New Orleans has given up the sixth-fewest in the league, 1,092 (182 per game).

The Saints' points-against average on defense is 16 per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

New Orleans has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Kirk vs. Lonnie Johnson Jr. Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Lonnie Johnson Jr. Rec. Targets 49 3 Def. Targets Receptions 33 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 1 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 384 1 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64 0.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 117 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.