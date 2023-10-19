Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Brown County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Green Bay East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Menomonee Falls High School at West De Pere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: De Pere, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pulaski High School at Homestead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Mequon, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.