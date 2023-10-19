We have 2023 high school football action in Brown County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Green Bay East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 19
  • Location: Green Bay, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Menomonee Falls High School at West De Pere High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: De Pere, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pulaski High School at Homestead High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
  • Location: Mequon, WI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.