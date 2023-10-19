The Chicago Blackhawks' (2-2) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Thursday, October 19 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (3-0) at Ball Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colton Dach C Out Ankle Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Chicago conceded 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.

They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Colorado gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-350) Blackhawks (+280) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.