Player props are listed for Marcus Semien and Kyle Tucker, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (13-6) for his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Scherzer has started 27 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 22 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Sep. 12 5.1 3 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Sep. 6 3.0 6 7 7 4 2 vs. Twins Sep. 1 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 at Twins Aug. 26 7.0 4 2 2 10 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .327/.390/.623 so far this year.

Seager has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a home run, nine walks and an RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.369/.517 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

