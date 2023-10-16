Coming off a hat trick last time out, Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI will air this Maple Leafs versus Blackhawks matchup.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 202 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 32nd in the NHL.

Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks had 38 power-play goals (28th in NHL) on 232 chances.

The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the NHL.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Andreas Athanasiou 81 20 20 40 49 58 46.6% Taylor Raddysh 78 20 17 37 29 33 52.6% Seth Jones 72 12 25 37 66 46 - Taylor Hall 61 16 20 36 41 24 44.4% Tyler Johnson 56 12 20 32 22 33 51.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends (2022)

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their goal differential (+58) made them fifth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Maple Leafs recorded last season were fifth-best in the NHL (on 246 power-play chances).

The Maple Leafs had the league's second-best power-play conversion rate (26.02%).

Maple Leafs Key Players