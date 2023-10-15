Andrey Rublev will meet Hubert Hurkacz in the Rolex Shanghai Masters final on Sunday, October 15.

Rublev is favored (-175) bring home the title against Hurkacz (+150).

Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 15

Sunday, October 15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 63.6% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz -175 Odds to Win Match +150 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.0% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Rublev beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3.

Hurkacz will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 26-ranked Sebastian Korda in the semifinals on Saturday.

Rublev has played 74 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

In his 40 matches on hard courts over the past year, Rublev has played an average of 25.6 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz is averaging 31.7 games per match (28.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.

Hurkacz is averaging 30.4 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Rublev and Hurkacz each own two wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on March 16, 2022, with Rublev claiming the victory 7-6, 6-4.

Rublev and Hurkacz have been equally matched, each clinching five of 10 sets against the other.

Hurkacz has won 55 games (51.9% win rate) versus Rublev, who has claimed 51 games.

Hurkacz and Rublev have squared off four times, and they have averaged 26.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

