The Heartland Trophy is up for grabs when the Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) clash on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are 9.5-point favorites. The point total for the outing is set at 34.5.

From an offensive standpoint, Wisconsin ranks 54th in the FBS with 413.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 54th in total defense (354.8 yards allowed per contest). Iowa has been dominant on defense, allowing just 16.3 points per game (16th-best). On offense, it ranks 107th by posting 21.8 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Wisconsin vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -9.5 -110 -110 34.5 -105 -115 -350 +270

Looking to place a bet on Wisconsin vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wisconsin Recent Performance

The Badgers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, producing 399 total yards per game over that stretch (-27-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 375.3 total yards per game (82nd).

The Badgers' defense has been creating chaos for opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking 24th-best by allowing only 14.7 points per game. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 69th in the FBS over that three-game stretch (32.3 points per game).

Over the last three games, Wisconsin ranks -48-worst in passing offense (194 passing yards per game) and -61-worst in passing defense (265.3 passing yards per game allowed).

On offense, the Badgers have compiled 205 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (44th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 110 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (62nd-ranked).

Week 7 Big Ten Betting Trends

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

In Wisconsin's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Wisconsin has won three of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (75%).

Wisconsin has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 77.8% chance to win.

Bet on Wisconsin to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,022 pass yards for Wisconsin, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 472 yards on 73 carries while finding paydirt seven times.

Chez Mellusi has carried the ball 51 times for 306 yards (61.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's leads his squad with 243 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 30 targets).

Chimere Dike has caught 11 passes for 228 yards (45.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryson Green's 10 catches have turned into 118 yards.

James Thompson Jr. paces the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and 14 tackles.

Hunter Wohler is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 40 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Ricardo Hallman has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 10 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.