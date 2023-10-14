Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) square off with the Heartland Trophy at stake on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are double-digit favorites, by 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 36.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Iowa matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-10)
|36.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-9.5)
|36.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 7 Odds
- Coastal Carolina vs Appalachian State
- West Virginia vs Houston
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Stanford vs Colorado
- UTEP vs Florida International
- Tulane vs Memphis
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- Iowa has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- The Hawkeyes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.