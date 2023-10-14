Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
When the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off against the Kansas State Wildcats at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Red Raiders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Texas Tech (-1.5)
|Toss Up (58.5)
|Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 7 Predictions
- West Virginia vs Houston
- Texas A&M vs Tennessee
- Florida Atlantic vs South Florida
- Kansas vs Oklahoma State
- Syracuse vs Florida State
- Illinois vs Maryland
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt
- SMU vs East Carolina
- Stanford vs Colorado
- Oregon vs Washington
- Indiana vs Michigan
- Georgia Southern vs James Madison
- Iowa vs Wisconsin
- Iowa State vs Cincinnati
- Tulane vs Memphis
- BYU vs TCU
- Arkansas vs Alabama
Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Texas Tech vs. Kansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- The Red Raiders have won twice against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Texas Tech has an ATS record of 2-2.
- Two Red Raiders games (out of five) have hit the over this year.
- The over/under in this game is 58.5 points, 1.4 higher than the average total in Texas Tech games this season.
Kansas State Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 50.0% chance to win.
- The Wildcats have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- Three of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).
- The average over/under for Kansas State games this year is 6.8 fewer points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Raiders vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas Tech
|34.2
|23
|40
|23
|28.3
|23
|Kansas State
|35.8
|20.6
|43.7
|14.7
|24
|29.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.