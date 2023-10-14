The Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Canadiens were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Canadiens 5, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (-145)

Canadiens (-145) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (26-49-7 overall) posted a record of 8-7-15 in contests that required OT last season.

In the 22 games Chicago played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 29 points.

Last season the Blackhawks scored just one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.

Chicago picked up 10 points (4-12-2 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blackhawks picked up 48 points in their 37 games when they scored three or more goals.

Chicago scored a single power-play goal in 21 games last season and picked up 14 points.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Chicago was 6-10-3 (15 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents had more shots in 60 games last season. The Blackhawks went 20-36-4 in those games (44 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Canadiens Rank Canadiens AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 26th 2.77 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 29th 3.72 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 30th 27.3 Shots 27 31st 28th 33.6 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 29th 16.1% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 29th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

