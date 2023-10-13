Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Catholic Memorial High School at Wauwatosa West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukesha North High School at Waukesha South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Waukesha, WI
- Conference: Classic 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muskego High School at Kettle Moraine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wales, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.