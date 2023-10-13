Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Washington County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Washington County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Nicolet High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hartford, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slinger High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: West Bend, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bend West High School at Homestead High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Mequon, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
