In Rock County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Rock County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Clinton Jr-Sr High School at Cambridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Cambridge, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beloit Memorial High School at Waterford Union High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Waterford, WI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

