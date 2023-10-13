Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rock County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
In Rock County, Wisconsin, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Rock County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Clinton Jr-Sr High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beloit Memorial High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
