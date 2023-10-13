Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Portage County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Wisconsin This Week
Portage County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Marion High School at Almond-Bancroft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Almond, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.