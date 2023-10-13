Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Oostburg High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hilbert High School at Manitowoc Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Manitowoc, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mishicot High School at Marinette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Marinette, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
