Hontama at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Hontama's Next Match

Hontama will play Mertens in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 5:00 AM ET, after getting past Nadia Podoroska in the last round 6-2, 6-1.

Hontama Stats

Hontama defeated Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Hontama is 11-8 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

In five tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Hontama has gone 8-5.

Through 19 matches over the past year (across all court types), Hontama has played 21.9 games per match. She won 52.0% of them.

Hontama, in 13 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 20.3 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Over the past year, Hontama has won 51.3% of her service games, and she has won 48.7% of her return games.

On hard courts, Hontama, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 51.3% of her service games and 46.1% of her return games.

