There is high school football action in Juneau County, Wisconsin this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Juneau County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

    Bangor High School at New Lisbon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: New Lisbon, WI
    • Conference: Scenic Bluffs
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

