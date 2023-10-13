Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Jefferson County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Waterloo High School at Horicon-Hustisford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hustisford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterloo High School at Horicon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hustisford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Mills High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lodi, WI
- Conference: Capitol Conference North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
