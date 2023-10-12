Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Shawano County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bonduel High School at Oconto High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Oconto, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shawano Community High School at Seymour High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Seymour, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Weyauwega, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
