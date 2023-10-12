Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oconto County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Oconto County, Wisconsin this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Bonduel High School at Oconto High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Oconto, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
