Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Wauwatosa West High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Oak Creek High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pius XI High School at Wauwatosa East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Memorial High School at Wauwatosa West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nicolet High School at Hartford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hartford, WI
- Conference: North Shore
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Saint Catherines High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brown Deer High School at Saint Thomas More High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
