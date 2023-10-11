The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks meet at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Wednesday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Bruins 5, Blackhawks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)

Bruins (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.9)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks vs Bruins Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks put up a record of 8-7-15 in overtime contests last season on their way to an overall mark of 26-49-7.

In the 22 games Chicago played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 29 points.

Last season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.

Chicago picked up 10 points (4-12-2 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blackhawks scored three or more goals 37 times, accumulating 48 points (22-11-4).

Last season Chicago scored a single power-play goal in 21 games, posting a record of 5-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Chicago was 6-10-3 (15 points).

The Blackhawks were outshot by their opponents in 60 games last season, going 20-36-4 to register 44 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 9th 33 Shots 27 31st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.