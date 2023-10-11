The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-350) Blackhawks (+275) 6

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks were an underdog in 23 games last season, with seven upset wins (30.4%).

Chicago had a record of 3-7 in games when oddsmakers listed them as +275 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 26.7% chance for the Blackhawks to win.

For Chicago last season, 48 games finished with more goals than Wednesday's total of 6.

Blackhawks vs Bruins Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 202 (32nd) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 299 (28th) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 38 (28th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

Chicago's total of 299 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 28th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.

Chicago had 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), 28th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks' power-play percentage (16.38) ranked them 28th in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.

The Blackhawks' had the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage (76.19%).

The Blackhawks won 52.7% of faceoffs, sixth-best in the NHL.

With a shooting percentage of 9.1%, Chicago was 28th in the league.

The Blackhawks shut out their opponents twice.

