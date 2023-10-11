Blackhawks vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - October 11
As they gear up to play the Boston Bruins (0-0-0) on Wednesday, October 11 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Colton Dach
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Out
|Wrist
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Blackhawks Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Chicago allowed 3.6 goals per game (299 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- They had the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -97.
Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) made them the second-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Boston allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- They had a league-best goal differential of +127.
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-300)
|Blackhawks (+240)
|6
