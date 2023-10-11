The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings meet for the first game of the season at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

As the puck drops for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we predict will secure the win in Wednesday's action.

Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-105)

Kings (-105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche went 15-8-23 in overtime matchups last season on their way to an overall record of 51-24-7.

In the 32 games Colorado played that were decided by one goal, it had a 17-10-5 record (good for 39 points).

Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.

Colorado took eight points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).

The Avalanche scored three or more goals 60 times, and went 48-9-3 in those games (to record 99 points).

In the 37 games when Colorado recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 49 points by finishing 23-11-3.

In the 51 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche were outshot by their opponent in 34 games, going 17-14-3 to register 37 points.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings had a 12-11-23 record in overtime contests last season, and a 47-25-10 overall record.

Los Angeles accumulated 42 points (17-7-8) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Kings scored just one goal in 10 games, and went 1-6-3 (five points).

When Los Angeles scored a pair of goals last season, they amassed 11 points (4-9-3 record).

The Kings scored three or more goals 58 times, accumulating 93 points (44-9-5).

Last season Los Angeles scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games and registered 33 points, with a record of 15-12-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings were outshot by their opponents in 22 games last season, going 9-8-5 to register 23 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 8th 33.3 Shots 32.4 11th 14th 31 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 6th 24.52% Power Play % 25.28% 4th 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 75.84% 24th

Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

