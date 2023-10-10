The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game of the season on Tuesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

As the puck drops for the beginning of the NHL season, here's who we pick to emerge victorious in Tuesday's action.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Penguins 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-225)

Penguins (-225) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-2.8)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks had a 26-49-7 record last season, and were 8-7-15 in contests that went to overtime.

Chicago picked up 29 points (12-5-5) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.

Chicago accumulated 10 points (4-12-2) when scoring a pair of goals last season.

The Blackhawks scored at least three goals in 37 games, earning 48 points from those contests.

Last season Chicago recorded a single power-play goal in 21 games and picked up 14 points, with a record of 5-12-4.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Chicago posted a record of 6-10-3 (15 points).

The Blackhawks were outshot by their opponents in 60 games last season, going 20-36-4 to register 44 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.46 32nd 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 4th 34.4 Shots 27.0 31st 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 16.38% 28th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.