Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (0-0-0) and the Chicago Blackhawks (0-0-0) at PPG Paints Arena sees the Penguins as heavy home favorites (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Blackhawks (+185). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has never played a game this season shorter than -225 moneyline odds.

Chicago has not been a longer underdog on the moneyline than the +185 odds on them winning this game.

